Chankya Investm Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 7.79 crore, down 27.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.79 crore in March 2023 down 27.18% from Rs. 10.70 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.18 crore in March 2023 up 678.67% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.24 crore in March 2023 up 700% from Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2022.

Chankya Investm EPS has increased to Rs. 8.76 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.12 in March 2022.