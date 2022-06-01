Chankya Investm Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 10.70 crore, up 17.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10.70 crore in March 2022 up 17.16% from Rs. 9.14 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2022 up 116.35% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2022 up 200% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2021.

Chankya Investm EPS has increased to Rs. 1.12 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.52 in March 2021.