Chankya Investm Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 11.40 crore, up 19.71% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Chankya Investments are:
Net Sales at Rs 11.40 crore in March 2019 up 19.71% from Rs. 9.52 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2019 down 48.42% from Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2019 down 28.57% from Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2018.
Chankya Investm EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.72 in March 2019 from Rs. 3.32 in March 2018.
|
|Chankya Investments
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|11.40
|4.20
|9.52
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|11.40
|4.20
|9.52
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|11.33
|4.09
|9.43
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|Depreciation
|--
|--
|--
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.02
|0.08
|0.02
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.05
|0.03
|0.07
|Other Income
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.05
|0.03
|0.07
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.05
|0.03
|0.07
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.05
|0.03
|0.07
|Tax
|0.01
|0.01
|0.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.03
|0.02
|0.07
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.03
|0.02
|0.07
|Equity Share Capital
|0.20
|0.20
|0.20
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.72
|1.14
|3.32
|Diluted EPS
|1.72
|1.14
|3.32
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.72
|1.14
|3.32
|Diluted EPS
|1.72
|1.14
|3.32
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited