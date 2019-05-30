Chankya Investm Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 11.40 crore, up 19.71% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11.40 crore in March 2019 up 19.71% from Rs. 9.52 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2019 down 48.42% from Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2019 down 28.57% from Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2018.

Chankya Investm EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.72 in March 2019 from Rs. 3.32 in March 2018.