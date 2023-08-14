Chankya Investm Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 5.65 crore, up 178.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.65 crore in June 2023 up 178.41% from Rs. 2.03 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2023 up 2213.89% from Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.11 crore in June 2023 up 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2022.

Chankya Investm EPS has increased to Rs. 4.17 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.18 in June 2022.