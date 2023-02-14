Chankya Investm Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.71 crore, down 89.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.71 crore in December 2022 down 89.5% from Rs. 6.78 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2022 down 94.86% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2022 down 100% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2021.

Chankya Investm EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.08 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.75 in December 2021.