Chandrima Merca Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.09 crore, down 58.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.09 crore in September 2022 down 58.69% from Rs. 7.47 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2022 up 516.67% from Rs. 0.00 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2022 up 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in September 2021.

Chandrima Merca EPS has increased to Rs. 0.03 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.01 in September 2021.

Chandrima Merca shares closed at 4.20 on November 09, 2022 (BSE) and has given 3.70% returns over the last 6 months and 0.00% over the last 12 months.