Chandrima Merca Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 13.40 crore, up 91.14% Y-o-Y

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Chandrima Mercantiles are:

    Net Sales at Rs 13.40 crore in March 2023 up 91.14% from Rs. 7.01 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2023 down 167.69% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2023 down 200% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2022.

    Chandrima Merca shares closed at 8.43 on May 26, 2023 (BSE) and has given 71.69% returns over the last 6 months and 91.59% over the last 12 months.

    Chandrima Mercantiles
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations13.401.567.01
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations13.401.567.01
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods13.451.576.98
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.10-0.03--
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.030.000.00
    Depreciation------
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.050.000.02
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.030.010.02
    Other Income0.00----
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.020.010.02
    Interest0.00----
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.020.010.02
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.020.010.02
    Tax-0.010.00--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.010.010.02
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.010.010.02
    Equity Share Capital2.212.212.21
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.060.030.09
    Diluted EPS-0.060.030.09
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.060.030.09
    Diluted EPS-0.060.030.09
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

