Chandrima Merca Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 13.40 crore, up 91.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 13.40 crore in March 2023 up 91.14% from Rs. 7.01 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2023 down 167.69% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2023 down 200% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2022.

Chandrima Merca shares closed at 8.43 on May 26, 2023 (BSE) and has given 71.69% returns over the last 6 months and 91.59% over the last 12 months.