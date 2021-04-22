Chandrima Merca Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 7.08 crore, up 0% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.08 crore in March 2021 up 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.30 crore in March 2021 down 4333.67% from Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.30 crore in March 2021 down 4700% from Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2020.

Chandrima Merca shares closed at 3.25 on April 19, 2021 (BSE) and has given -83.54% returns over the last 6 months