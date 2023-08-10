Chandrima Merca Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4.08 crore, up 6.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.08 crore in June 2023 up 6.66% from Rs. 3.82 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2023 down 116.67% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2023 down 100% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2022.

Chandrima Merca shares closed at 7.05 on August 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given -1.26% returns over the last 6 months and 76.69% over the last 12 months.