    Chandrima Merca Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4.08 crore, up 6.66% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2023 / 09:15 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Chandrima Mercantiles are:

    Net Sales at Rs 4.08 crore in June 2023 up 6.66% from Rs. 3.82 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2023 down 116.67% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2023 down 100% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2022.

    Chandrima Merca shares closed at 7.05 on August 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given -1.26% returns over the last 6 months and 76.69% over the last 12 months.

    Chandrima Mercantiles
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations4.0813.403.82
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations4.0813.403.82
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods3.7113.453.79
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.29-0.10-0.05
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.000.030.01
    Depreciation------
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.080.050.07
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.00-0.030.01
    Other Income--0.000.01
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.00-0.020.02
    Interest--0.000.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.00-0.020.02
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.00-0.020.02
    Tax---0.010.01
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.00-0.010.02
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.00-0.010.02
    Equity Share Capital2.212.212.21
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.10-0.060.07
    Diluted EPS-0.10-0.060.07
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.10-0.060.07
    Diluted EPS-0.10-0.060.07
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 10, 2023 09:00 pm

