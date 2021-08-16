Chandrima Merca Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.11 crore, down 84.45% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.11 crore in June 2021 down 84.45% from Rs. 0.73 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2021 down 100.16% from Rs. 0.25 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2021 down 100% from Rs. 0.25 crore in June 2020.

Chandrima Merca shares closed at 3.88 on August 13, 2021 (BSE) and has given -12.22% returns over the last 6 months and -80.40% over the last 12 months.