Chandrima Merca Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 6.02 crore, up 0% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.02 crore in December 2020 up 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.66 crore in December 2020 down 11990.51% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.66 crore in December 2020 down 16500% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2019.

Chandrima Merca shares closed at 4.51 on February 15, 2021 (BSE) and has given -77.22% returns over the last 6 months