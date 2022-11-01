Chandra Prabhu Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 100.22 crore, down 15.76% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 100.22 crore in September 2022 down 15.76% from Rs. 118.97 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.40 crore in September 2022 down 136.39% from Rs. 3.84 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.39 crore in September 2022 down 125.93% from Rs. 5.36 crore in September 2021.

Chandra Prabhu shares closed at 136.40 on October 31, 2022 (BSE) and has given -49.82% returns over the last 6 months and -1.05% over the last 12 months.