Chandra Prabhu Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 100.22 crore, down 15.76% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Chandra Prabhu International are:
Net Sales at Rs 100.22 crore in September 2022 down 15.76% from Rs. 118.97 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.40 crore in September 2022 down 136.39% from Rs. 3.84 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.39 crore in September 2022 down 125.93% from Rs. 5.36 crore in September 2021.
Chandra Prabhu shares closed at 136.40 on October 31, 2022 (BSE) and has given -49.82% returns over the last 6 months and -1.05% over the last 12 months.
|
|Chandra Prabhu International
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|100.22
|289.61
|118.97
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|100.22
|289.61
|118.97
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|104.00
|284.11
|112.17
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-3.97
|-9.04
|-1.91
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.40
|0.31
|0.20
|Depreciation
|0.07
|0.07
|0.04
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.26
|2.55
|3.15
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.54
|11.60
|5.31
|Other Income
|0.08
|0.02
|0.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.46
|11.62
|5.32
|Interest
|0.41
|0.12
|0.06
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.87
|11.50
|5.25
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.87
|11.50
|5.25
|Tax
|-0.47
|2.89
|1.41
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.40
|8.61
|3.84
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.40
|8.61
|3.84
|Equity Share Capital
|3.70
|3.70
|3.70
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.78
|23.27
|10.39
|Diluted EPS
|-3.78
|23.27
|10.39
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.78
|23.27
|10.39
|Diluted EPS
|-3.78
|23.27
|10.39
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited