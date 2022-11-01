 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Chandra Prabhu Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 100.22 crore, down 15.76% Y-o-Y

Nov 01, 2022 / 09:48 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Chandra Prabhu International are:

Net Sales at Rs 100.22 crore in September 2022 down 15.76% from Rs. 118.97 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.40 crore in September 2022 down 136.39% from Rs. 3.84 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.39 crore in September 2022 down 125.93% from Rs. 5.36 crore in September 2021.

Chandra Prabhu shares closed at 136.40 on October 31, 2022 (BSE) and has given -49.82% returns over the last 6 months and -1.05% over the last 12 months.

Chandra Prabhu International
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 100.22 289.61 118.97
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 100.22 289.61 118.97
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 104.00 284.11 112.17
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -3.97 -9.04 -1.91
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.40 0.31 0.20
Depreciation 0.07 0.07 0.04
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1.26 2.55 3.15
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.54 11.60 5.31
Other Income 0.08 0.02 0.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.46 11.62 5.32
Interest 0.41 0.12 0.06
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -1.87 11.50 5.25
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -1.87 11.50 5.25
Tax -0.47 2.89 1.41
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -1.40 8.61 3.84
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -1.40 8.61 3.84
Equity Share Capital 3.70 3.70 3.70
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -3.78 23.27 10.39
Diluted EPS -3.78 23.27 10.39
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -3.78 23.27 10.39
Diluted EPS -3.78 23.27 10.39
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

