Chandra Prabhu Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 118.97 crore, up 234.57% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 118.97 crore in September 2021 up 234.57% from Rs. 35.56 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.84 crore in September 2021 up 276.38% from Rs. 1.02 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.36 crore in September 2021 up 282.86% from Rs. 1.40 crore in September 2020.

Chandra Prabhu EPS has increased to Rs. 10.39 in September 2021 from Rs. 2.76 in September 2020.

Chandra Prabhu shares closed at 188.05 on October 14, 2021 (BSE) and has given 506.61% returns over the last 6 months and 1,075.31% over the last 12 months.