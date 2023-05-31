English
    Chandra Prabhu Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 204.22 crore, down 23.83% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2023
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Chandra Prabhu International are:

    Net Sales at Rs 204.22 crore in March 2023 down 23.83% from Rs. 268.10 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.37 crore in March 2023 up 147.74% from Rs. 0.77 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.06 crore in March 2023 up 330.43% from Rs. 0.46 crore in March 2022.

    Chandra Prabhu EPS has increased to Rs. 0.20 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.08 in March 2022.

    Chandra Prabhu shares closed at 25.07 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given -28.02% returns over the last 6 months and -44.05% over the last 12 months.

    Chandra Prabhu International
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations204.22136.15268.10
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations204.22136.15268.10
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods198.64130.97266.70
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks2.043.45-0.75
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.430.400.22
    Depreciation0.070.070.07
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.540.732.53
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.500.53-0.65
    Other Income0.490.270.13
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.990.81-0.53
    Interest0.430.230.31
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.560.58-0.83
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.560.58-0.83
    Tax0.190.14-0.06
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.370.43-0.77
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.370.43-0.77
    Equity Share Capital3.703.703.70
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.200.23-2.08
    Diluted EPS0.200.23-2.08
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.200.23-2.08
    Diluted EPS0.200.23-2.08
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 31, 2023 11:11 am