Chandra Prabhu Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 204.22 crore, down 23.83% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 204.22 crore in March 2023 down 23.83% from Rs. 268.10 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.37 crore in March 2023 up 147.74% from Rs. 0.77 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.06 crore in March 2023 up 330.43% from Rs. 0.46 crore in March 2022.

Chandra Prabhu EPS has increased to Rs. 0.20 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.08 in March 2022.

Chandra Prabhu shares closed at 25.07 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given -28.02% returns over the last 6 months and -44.05% over the last 12 months.