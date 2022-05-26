Chandra Prabhu Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 268.10 crore, up 181.77% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Chandra Prabhu International are:
Net Sales at Rs 268.10 crore in March 2022 up 181.77% from Rs. 95.15 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.77 crore in March 2022 down 116.97% from Rs. 4.52 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.46 crore in March 2022 down 106.66% from Rs. 6.91 crore in March 2021.
Chandra Prabhu shares closed at 235.80 on May 25, 2022 (BSE) and has given 78.77% returns over the last 6 months and 498.48% over the last 12 months.
|
|Chandra Prabhu International
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|268.10
|154.24
|95.15
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|268.10
|154.24
|95.15
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|266.70
|136.05
|68.64
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.75
|1.86
|13.31
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.22
|0.18
|0.17
|Depreciation
|0.07
|0.06
|0.02
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.53
|2.93
|6.31
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.65
|13.16
|6.70
|Other Income
|0.13
|0.06
|0.19
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.53
|13.22
|6.89
|Interest
|0.31
|0.16
|0.20
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.83
|13.06
|6.69
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.83
|13.06
|6.69
|Tax
|-0.06
|3.20
|2.16
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.77
|9.86
|4.52
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.77
|9.86
|4.52
|Equity Share Capital
|3.70
|3.70
|3.70
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.08
|26.67
|12.23
|Diluted EPS
|-2.08
|26.67
|12.23
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.08
|26.67
|12.23
|Diluted EPS
|-2.08
|26.67
|12.23
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited