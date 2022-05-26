 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Chandra Prabhu Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 268.10 crore, up 181.77% Y-o-Y

May 26, 2022 / 04:00 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Chandra Prabhu International are:

Net Sales at Rs 268.10 crore in March 2022 up 181.77% from Rs. 95.15 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.77 crore in March 2022 down 116.97% from Rs. 4.52 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.46 crore in March 2022 down 106.66% from Rs. 6.91 crore in March 2021.

Chandra Prabhu shares closed at 235.80 on May 25, 2022 (BSE) and has given 78.77% returns over the last 6 months and 498.48% over the last 12 months.

Chandra Prabhu International
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 268.10 154.24 95.15
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 268.10 154.24 95.15
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 266.70 136.05 68.64
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.75 1.86 13.31
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.22 0.18 0.17
Depreciation 0.07 0.06 0.02
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 2.53 2.93 6.31
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.65 13.16 6.70
Other Income 0.13 0.06 0.19
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.53 13.22 6.89
Interest 0.31 0.16 0.20
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.83 13.06 6.69
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.83 13.06 6.69
Tax -0.06 3.20 2.16
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.77 9.86 4.52
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.77 9.86 4.52
Equity Share Capital 3.70 3.70 3.70
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.08 26.67 12.23
Diluted EPS -2.08 26.67 12.23
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.08 26.67 12.23
Diluted EPS -2.08 26.67 12.23
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

