Chandra Prabhu Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 268.10 crore, up 181.77% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 268.10 crore in March 2022 up 181.77% from Rs. 95.15 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.77 crore in March 2022 down 116.97% from Rs. 4.52 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.46 crore in March 2022 down 106.66% from Rs. 6.91 crore in March 2021.

Chandra Prabhu shares closed at 235.80 on May 25, 2022 (BSE) and has given 78.77% returns over the last 6 months and 498.48% over the last 12 months.