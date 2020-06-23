Chandra Prabhu Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 34.52 crore, up 30.39% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 34.52 crore in March 2020 up 30.39% from Rs. 26.47 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.17 crore in March 2020 down 39.36% from Rs. 0.28 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.61 crore in March 2020 down 14.08% from Rs. 0.71 crore in March 2019.

Chandra Prabhu EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.46 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.75 in March 2019.

Chandra Prabhu shares closed at 16.90 on June 22, 2020 (BSE) and has given -17.96% returns over the last 6 months and -47.43% over the last 12 months.