Chandra Prabhu Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 277.36 crore, down 4.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 277.36 crore in June 2023 down 4.23% from Rs. 289.61 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.04 crore in June 2023 down 123.73% from Rs. 8.61 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.15 crore in June 2023 down 109.84% from Rs. 11.69 crore in June 2022.

Chandra Prabhu shares closed at 24.39 on July 25, 2023 (BSE) and has given -8.65% returns over the last 6 months and -38.72% over the last 12 months.