    Chandra Prabhu Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 277.36 crore, down 4.23% Y-o-Y

    July 26, 2023 / 10:51 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Chandra Prabhu International are:

    Net Sales at Rs 277.36 crore in June 2023 down 4.23% from Rs. 289.61 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.04 crore in June 2023 down 123.73% from Rs. 8.61 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.15 crore in June 2023 down 109.84% from Rs. 11.69 crore in June 2022.

    Chandra Prabhu shares closed at 24.39 on July 25, 2023 (BSE) and has given -8.65% returns over the last 6 months and -38.72% over the last 12 months.

    Chandra Prabhu International
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations277.36204.22289.61
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations277.36204.22289.61
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods269.08198.64284.11
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks9.182.04-9.04
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.300.430.31
    Depreciation0.100.070.07
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.432.542.55
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.730.5011.60
    Other Income0.480.490.02
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.250.9911.62
    Interest0.790.430.12
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-2.040.5611.50
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-2.040.5611.50
    Tax--0.192.89
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-2.040.378.61
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-2.040.378.61
    Equity Share Capital3.703.703.70
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.100.2023.27
    Diluted EPS-1.100.2023.27
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.100.2023.27
    Diluted EPS-1.100.2023.27
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jul 26, 2023 10:44 am

