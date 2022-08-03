Chandra Prabhu Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 289.61 crore, up 57.08% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 289.61 crore in June 2022 up 57.08% from Rs. 184.37 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.61 crore in June 2022 up 18.14% from Rs. 7.28 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.69 crore in June 2022 up 18.44% from Rs. 9.87 crore in June 2021.

Chandra Prabhu EPS has increased to Rs. 23.27 in June 2022 from Rs. 19.70 in June 2021.

Chandra Prabhu shares closed at 203.45 on August 02, 2022 (BSE) and has given -20.00% returns over the last 6 months and 58.08% over the last 12 months.