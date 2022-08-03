 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Chandra Prabhu Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 289.61 crore, up 57.08% Y-o-Y

Aug 03, 2022 / 07:01 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Chandra Prabhu International are:

Net Sales at Rs 289.61 crore in June 2022 up 57.08% from Rs. 184.37 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.61 crore in June 2022 up 18.14% from Rs. 7.28 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.69 crore in June 2022 up 18.44% from Rs. 9.87 crore in June 2021.

Chandra Prabhu EPS has increased to Rs. 23.27 in June 2022 from Rs. 19.70 in June 2021.

Chandra Prabhu shares closed at 203.45 on August 02, 2022 (BSE) and has given -20.00% returns over the last 6 months and 58.08% over the last 12 months.

Chandra Prabhu International
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 289.61 268.10 184.37
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 289.61 268.10 184.37
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 284.11 266.70 171.10
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -9.04 -0.75 -1.38
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.31 0.22 0.16
Depreciation 0.07 0.07 0.03
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 2.55 2.53 4.64
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 11.60 -0.65 9.82
Other Income 0.02 0.13 0.02
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 11.62 -0.53 9.84
Interest 0.12 0.31 0.10
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 11.50 -0.83 9.73
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 11.50 -0.83 9.73
Tax 2.89 -0.06 2.45
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 8.61 -0.77 7.28
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 8.61 -0.77 7.28
Equity Share Capital 3.70 3.70 3.70
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 23.27 -2.08 19.70
Diluted EPS 23.27 -2.08 19.70
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 23.27 -2.08 19.70
Diluted EPS 23.27 -2.08 19.70
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 3, 2022 06:55 pm
