Chandra Prabhu Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 30.52 crore, up 27.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 30.52 crore in June 2019 up 27.1% from Rs. 24.01 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.76 crore in June 2019 down 40.43% from Rs. 1.27 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.21 crore in June 2019 down 42.38% from Rs. 2.10 crore in June 2018.

Chandra Prabhu EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.05 in June 2019 from Rs. 3.45 in June 2018.

Chandra Prabhu shares closed at 29.00 on August 06, 2019 (BSE)