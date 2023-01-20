English
    Chandra Prabhu Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 136.15 crore, down 11.73% Y-o-Y

    January 20, 2023
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Chandra Prabhu International are:

    Net Sales at Rs 136.15 crore in December 2022 down 11.73% from Rs. 154.24 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.43 crore in December 2022 down 95.6% from Rs. 9.86 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.88 crore in December 2022 down 93.37% from Rs. 13.28 crore in December 2021.

    Chandra Prabhu EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.23 in December 2022 from Rs. 26.67 in December 2021.

    Chandra Prabhu shares closed at 28.10 on January 19, 2023 (BSE) and has given -32.76% returns over the last 6 months and -18.60% over the last 12 months.

    Chandra Prabhu International
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations136.15100.22154.24
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations136.15100.22154.24
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods130.97104.00136.05
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks3.45-3.971.86
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.400.400.18
    Depreciation0.070.070.06
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.731.262.93
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.53-1.5413.16
    Other Income0.270.080.06
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.81-1.4613.22
    Interest0.230.410.16
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.58-1.8713.06
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.58-1.8713.06
    Tax0.14-0.473.20
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.43-1.409.86
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.43-1.409.86
    Equity Share Capital3.703.703.70
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.23-3.7826.67
    Diluted EPS0.23-3.7826.67
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.23-3.7826.67
    Diluted EPS0.23-3.7826.67
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

