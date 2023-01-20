Chandra Prabhu Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 136.15 crore, down 11.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 136.15 crore in December 2022 down 11.73% from Rs. 154.24 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.43 crore in December 2022 down 95.6% from Rs. 9.86 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.88 crore in December 2022 down 93.37% from Rs. 13.28 crore in December 2021.

Chandra Prabhu EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.23 in December 2022 from Rs. 26.67 in December 2021.

Chandra Prabhu shares closed at 28.10 on January 19, 2023 (BSE) and has given -32.76% returns over the last 6 months and -18.60% over the last 12 months.