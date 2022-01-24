Chandra Prabhu Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 154.24 crore, up 193.79% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 154.24 crore in December 2021 up 193.79% from Rs. 52.50 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.86 crore in December 2021 up 879.58% from Rs. 1.01 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.28 crore in December 2021 up 735.22% from Rs. 1.59 crore in December 2020.

Chandra Prabhu EPS has increased to Rs. 26.67 in December 2021 from Rs. 2.72 in December 2020.

Chandra Prabhu shares closed at 190.25 on January 21, 2022 (BSE) and has given 85.97% returns over the last 6 months and 653.47% over the last 12 months.