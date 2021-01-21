Chandra Prabhu Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 52.50 crore, up 48.37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 52.50 crore in December 2020 up 48.37% from Rs. 35.38 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.01 crore in December 2020 up 154.22% from Rs. 0.40 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.59 crore in December 2020 up 114.86% from Rs. 0.74 crore in December 2019.

Chandra Prabhu EPS has increased to Rs. 2.72 in December 2020 from Rs. 1.07 in December 2019.

Chandra Prabhu shares closed at 24.10 on January 20, 2021 (BSE) and has given 39.71% returns over the last 6 months and 44.74% over the last 12 months.