Chandra Prabhu Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 17.65 crore, down 22.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 17.65 crore in December 2018 down 22.5% from Rs. 22.78 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.37 crore in December 2018 up 120.8% from Rs. 1.79 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.63 crore in December 2018 up 145.99% from Rs. 1.37 crore in December 2017.

Chandra Prabhu EPS has increased to Rs. 1.00 in December 2018 from Rs. 4.83 in December 2017.

Chandra Prabhu shares closed at 16.10 on January 28, 2019 (BSE) and has given -15.04% returns over the last 6 months and -24.24% over the last 12 months.