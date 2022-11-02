English
    Chambal Fert Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8,586.75 crore, up 91.73% Y-o-Y

    November 02, 2022 / 03:21 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals are:

    Net Sales at Rs 8,586.75 crore in September 2022 up 91.73% from Rs. 4,478.61 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 240.41 crore in September 2022 down 43.55% from Rs. 425.91 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 533.57 crore in September 2022 down 29.3% from Rs. 754.69 crore in September 2021.

    Chambal Fert EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.77 in September 2022 from Rs. 10.23 in September 2021.

    Chambal Fert shares closed at 326.10 on November 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given -29.32% returns over the last 6 months and -10.19% over the last 12 months.

    Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations8,586.757,291.184,478.61
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations8,586.757,291.184,478.61
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials2,563.392,057.221,129.98
    Purchase of Traded Goods4,168.282,670.23803.03
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-419.79479.45877.40
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost49.7144.1445.43
    Depreciation78.2276.0675.18
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1,780.401,446.34885.38
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax366.54517.74662.21
    Other Income88.81106.3317.30
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax455.35624.07679.51
    Interest84.9548.1124.84
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax370.40575.96654.67
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax370.40575.96654.67
    Tax129.99169.48228.76
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities240.41406.48425.91
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period240.41406.48425.91
    Equity Share Capital416.21416.21416.21
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.779.7710.23
    Diluted EPS5.779.7710.23
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.779.7710.23
    Diluted EPS5.779.7710.23
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

