Chambal Fert Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 4,478.61 crore, up 12.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4,478.61 crore in September 2021 up 12.33% from Rs. 3,986.94 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 425.91 crore in September 2021 up 2.35% from Rs. 416.14 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 754.69 crore in September 2021 down 5.04% from Rs. 794.71 crore in September 2020.

Chambal Fert EPS has increased to Rs. 10.23 in September 2021 from Rs. 9.99 in September 2020.

Chambal Fert shares closed at 366.70 on November 02, 2021 (NSE) and has given 67.79% returns over the last 6 months and 133.94% over the last 12 months.