Last Updated : Nov 06, 2020 09:29 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Chambal Fert Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 3,986.94 crore, up 12.3% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals are:

Net Sales at Rs 3,986.94 crore in September 2020 up 12.3% from Rs. 3,550.13 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 416.14 crore in September 2020 up 10.89% from Rs. 375.28 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 794.71 crore in September 2020 up 32.12% from Rs. 601.52 crore in September 2019.

Chambal Fert EPS has increased to Rs. 9.99 in September 2020 from Rs. 9.02 in September 2019.

Chambal Fert shares closed at 165.40 on November 05, 2020 (NSE) and has given 28.97% returns over the last 6 months and 0.73% over the last 12 months.

Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'20Jun'20Sep'19
Net Sales/Income from operations3,986.943,218.673,550.13
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations3,986.943,218.673,550.13
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials704.95716.421,069.23
Purchase of Traded Goods1,638.111,434.951,036.54
Increase/Decrease in Stocks74.71-263.84-9.09
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost43.3143.1237.18
Depreciation71.8270.7872.19
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses783.27696.86859.80
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax670.77520.38484.28
Other Income52.1252.4745.05
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax722.89572.85529.33
Interest81.0296.94147.23
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax641.87475.91382.10
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax641.87475.91382.10
Tax225.73161.886.82
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities416.14314.03375.28
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period416.14314.03375.28
Equity Share Capital416.21416.21416.21
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS9.997.559.02
Diluted EPS9.997.559.02
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS9.997.559.02
Diluted EPS9.997.559.02
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Nov 6, 2020 09:00 am

tags #Chambal Fert #Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals #Earnings First-Cut #fertilisers #Results

