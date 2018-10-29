Chambal Fert Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 2,486.09 crore, up 20.26% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 2,486.09 crore in September 2018 up 20.26% from Rs. 2,067.23 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 145.00 crore in September 2018 up 2.66% from Rs. 141.25 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 285.29 crore in September 2018 up 21.07% from Rs. 235.65 crore in September 2017.

Chambal Fert EPS has increased to Rs. 3.48 in September 2018 from Rs. 3.40 in September 2017.

Chambal Fert shares closed at 142.25 on October 26, 2018 (NSE) and has given -31.43% returns over the last 6 months and -0.84% over the last 12 months.