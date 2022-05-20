Chambal Fert Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,307.37 crore, up 101.58% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3,307.37 crore in March 2022 up 101.58% from Rs. 1,640.76 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 193.59 crore in March 2022 up 17.13% from Rs. 165.28 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 384.84 crore in March 2022 up 28.03% from Rs. 300.59 crore in March 2021.

Chambal Fert EPS has increased to Rs. 4.65 in March 2022 from Rs. 3.97 in March 2021.

Chambal Fert shares closed at 400.55 on May 19, 2022 (NSE) and has given 10.94% returns over the last 6 months and 40.77% over the last 12 months.