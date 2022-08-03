 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Chambal Fert Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 7,291.18 crore, up 105.99% Y-o-Y

Aug 03, 2022 / 07:09 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals are:

Net Sales at Rs 7,291.18 crore in June 2022 up 105.99% from Rs. 3,539.52 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 406.48 crore in June 2022 up 18.79% from Rs. 342.17 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 700.13 crore in June 2022 up 13.49% from Rs. 616.89 crore in June 2021.

Chambal Fert EPS has increased to Rs. 9.77 in June 2022 from Rs. 8.22 in June 2021.

Chambal Fert shares closed at 330.05 on August 02, 2022 (BSE) and has given -18.92% returns over the last 6 months and 3.45% over the last 12 months.

Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 7,291.18 3,307.37 3,539.52
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 7,291.18 3,307.37 3,539.52
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 2,057.22 1,779.57 951.06
Purchase of Traded Goods 2,670.23 2,688.94 1,807.43
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 479.45 -2,773.95 -663.22
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 44.14 44.20 45.44
Depreciation 76.06 75.05 73.34
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1,446.34 1,207.99 817.17
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 517.74 285.57 508.30
Other Income 106.33 24.22 35.25
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 624.07 309.79 543.55
Interest 48.11 26.55 30.41
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 575.96 283.24 513.14
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 575.96 283.24 513.14
Tax 169.48 89.65 170.97
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 406.48 193.59 342.17
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 406.48 193.59 342.17
Equity Share Capital 416.21 416.21 416.21
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 9.77 4.65 8.22
Diluted EPS 9.77 4.65 8.22
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 9.77 4.65 8.22
Diluted EPS 9.77 4.65 8.22
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: Aug 3, 2022 07:00 pm
