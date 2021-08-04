Chambal Fert Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 3,539.52 crore, up 9.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3,539.52 crore in June 2021 up 9.97% from Rs. 3,218.67 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 342.17 crore in June 2021 up 8.96% from Rs. 314.03 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 616.89 crore in June 2021 down 4.15% from Rs. 643.63 crore in June 2020.

Chambal Fert EPS has increased to Rs. 8.22 in June 2021 from Rs. 7.55 in June 2020.

Chambal Fert shares closed at 319.15 on August 03, 2021 (NSE) and has given 21.56% returns over the last 6 months and 104.91% over the last 12 months.