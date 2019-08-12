Chambal Fert Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 2,854.69 crore, up 30.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,854.69 crore in June 2019 up 30.33% from Rs. 2,190.36 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 235.91 crore in June 2019 up 51.82% from Rs. 155.38 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 543.89 crore in June 2019 up 90.79% from Rs. 285.08 crore in June 2018.

Chambal Fert EPS has increased to Rs. 5.67 in June 2019 from Rs. 3.73 in June 2018.

Chambal Fert shares closed at 149.90 on August 08, 2019 (NSE) and has given -11.85% returns over the last 6 months and 7.15% over the last 12 months.