Chambal Fert Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 3,872.64 crore, up 1.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3,872.64 crore in December 2020 up 1.06% from Rs. 3,832.04 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 451.59 crore in December 2020 up 10.3% from Rs. 409.42 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 787.25 crore in December 2020 up 14.08% from Rs. 690.11 crore in December 2019.

Chambal Fert EPS has increased to Rs. 10.85 in December 2020 from Rs. 9.84 in December 2019.

Chambal Fert shares closed at 240.65 on February 03, 2021 (NSE) and has given 54.51% returns over the last 6 months and 38.74% over the last 12 months.