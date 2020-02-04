Chambal Fert Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 3,832.04 crore, up 36.51% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3,832.04 crore in December 2019 up 36.51% from Rs. 2,807.21 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 409.42 crore in December 2019 up 167.56% from Rs. 153.02 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 690.11 crore in December 2019 up 144.38% from Rs. 282.39 crore in December 2018.

Chambal Fert EPS has increased to Rs. 9.84 in December 2019 from Rs. 3.68 in December 2018.

Chambal Fert shares closed at 169.50 on February 03, 2020 (NSE) and has given 19.20% returns over the last 6 months and 2.70% over the last 12 months.