Chambal Fert Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 3,986.94 crore, up 11.8% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3,986.94 crore in September 2020 up 11.8% from Rs. 3,566.14 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 437.03 crore in September 2020 up 14.23% from Rs. 382.60 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 794.21 crore in September 2020 up 31.84% from Rs. 602.41 crore in September 2019.

Chambal Fert EPS has increased to Rs. 10.50 in September 2020 from Rs. 9.19 in September 2019.

Chambal Fert shares closed at 165.05 on November 05, 2020 (BSE) and has given 28.89% returns over the last 6 months and 0.49% over the last 12 months.