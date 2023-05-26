Chambal Fert Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3,598.67 crore, up 8.81% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3,598.67 crore in March 2023 up 8.81% from Rs. 3,307.37 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 94.10 crore in March 2023 down 61.37% from Rs. 243.57 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 152.75 crore in March 2023 down 60.4% from Rs. 385.73 crore in March 2022.

Chambal Fert EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.26 in March 2023 from Rs. 5.85 in March 2022.

Chambal Fert shares closed at 285.00 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given -5.96% returns over the last 6 months and -20.48% over the last 12 months.