Chambal Fert Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,307.37 crore, up 101.58% Y-o-Y

May 20, 2022 / 10:38 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals are:

Net Sales at Rs 3,307.37 crore in March 2022 up 101.58% from Rs. 1,640.76 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 243.57 crore in March 2022 down 45.62% from Rs. 447.89 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 385.73 crore in March 2022 up 27.34% from Rs. 302.92 crore in March 2021.

Chambal Fert EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.85 in March 2022 from Rs. 10.76 in March 2021.

Chambal Fert shares closed at 400.55 on May 19, 2022 (NSE) and has given 10.94% returns over the last 6 months and 40.77% over the last 12 months.

Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 3,307.37 4,743.33 1,640.76
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 3,307.37 4,743.33 1,640.76
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1,779.57 1,507.92 696.06
Purchase of Traded Goods 2,688.94 1,262.37 155.90
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -2,773.95 232.78 -151.47
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 44.48 44.92 46.38
Depreciation 75.05 76.17 74.92
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1,206.90 1,112.60 559.88
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 286.38 506.57 259.09
Other Income 24.30 18.89 -31.09
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 310.68 525.46 228.00
Interest 26.55 24.13 47.52
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 284.13 501.33 180.48
Exceptional Items -- -- 337.89
P/L Before Tax 284.13 501.33 518.37
Tax 89.67 175.41 12.86
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 194.46 325.92 505.51
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 194.46 325.92 505.51
Minority Interest -0.23 -0.11 -93.86
Share Of P/L Of Associates 49.34 109.25 36.24
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 243.57 435.06 447.89
Equity Share Capital 416.21 416.21 416.21
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.85 10.45 10.76
Diluted EPS 5.85 10.45 10.76
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.85 10.45 10.76
Diluted EPS 5.85 10.45 10.76
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: May 20, 2022 10:33 am
