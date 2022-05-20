Chambal Fert Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,307.37 crore, up 101.58% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3,307.37 crore in March 2022 up 101.58% from Rs. 1,640.76 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 243.57 crore in March 2022 down 45.62% from Rs. 447.89 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 385.73 crore in March 2022 up 27.34% from Rs. 302.92 crore in March 2021.

Chambal Fert EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.85 in March 2022 from Rs. 10.76 in March 2021.

Chambal Fert shares closed at 400.55 on May 19, 2022 (NSE) and has given 10.94% returns over the last 6 months and 40.77% over the last 12 months.