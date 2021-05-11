Chambal Fert Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,640.76 crore, down 16.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,640.76 crore in March 2021 down 16.67% from Rs. 1,969.09 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 447.89 crore in March 2021 up 126.72% from Rs. 197.55 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 302.92 crore in March 2021 up 23.17% from Rs. 245.94 crore in March 2020.

Chambal Fert EPS has increased to Rs. 10.76 in March 2021 from Rs. 4.75 in March 2020.

Chambal Fert shares closed at 223.60 on May 10, 2021 (NSE) and has given 30.49% returns over the last 6 months and 75.92% over the last 12 months.