Chambal Fert Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,969.09 crore, down 25.11% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,969.09 crore in March 2020 down 25.11% from Rs. 2,629.23 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 197.55 crore in March 2020 up 115.13% from Rs. 91.83 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 245.94 crore in March 2020 down 51.08% from Rs. 502.77 crore in March 2019.

Chambal Fert EPS has increased to Rs. 4.75 in March 2020 from Rs. 2.21 in March 2019.

Chambal Fert shares closed at 139.20 on May 22, 2020 (NSE) and has given -7.88% returns over the last 6 months and -15.74% over the last 12 months.