Chambal Fert Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 4,743.33 crore, up 22.48% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4,743.33 crore in December 2021 up 22.48% from Rs. 3,872.64 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 435.06 crore in December 2021 down 7.64% from Rs. 471.06 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 601.63 crore in December 2021 down 23.47% from Rs. 786.09 crore in December 2020.

Chambal Fert EPS has decreased to Rs. 10.45 in December 2021 from Rs. 11.32 in December 2020.

Chambal Fert shares closed at 377.70 on February 28, 2022 (NSE) and has given 17.12% returns over the last 6 months and 46.40% over the last 12 months.