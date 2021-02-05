MARKET NEWS

Chambal Fert Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 3,872.64 crore, up 1.06% Y-o-Y

February 05, 2021 / 11:29 AM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals are:

Net Sales at Rs 3,872.64 crore in December 2020 up 1.06% from Rs. 3,832.04 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 471.06 crore in December 2020 down 1.93% from Rs. 480.33 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 786.09 crore in December 2020 up 13.94% from Rs. 689.92 crore in December 2019.

Chambal Fert EPS has decreased to Rs. 11.32 in December 2020 from Rs. 11.54 in December 2019.

Chambal Fert shares closed at 262.55 on February 04, 2021 (NSE) and has given 68.57% returns over the last 6 months and 51.37% over the last 12 months.

Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Net Sales/Income from operations3,872.643,986.943,832.04
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations3,872.643,986.943,832.04
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials806.76704.95990.69
Purchase of Traded Goods831.201,638.11686.04
Increase/Decrease in Stocks694.4674.71616.94
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost42.9843.7237.31
Depreciation71.7071.8273.26
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses699.95783.45818.57
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax725.59670.18609.23
Other Income-11.2052.217.43
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax714.39722.39616.66
Interest52.5181.62109.86
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax661.88640.77506.80
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax661.88640.77506.80
Tax211.45225.7428.53
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities450.43415.03478.27
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items-----3.70
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period450.43415.03474.57
Minority Interest-1.020.321.10
Share Of P/L Of Associates20.3221.684.66
Net P/L After M.I & Associates471.06437.03480.33
Equity Share Capital416.21416.21416.21
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS11.3210.5011.54
Diluted EPS11.3210.5011.54
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS11.3210.5011.54
Diluted EPS11.3210.5011.54
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Chambal Fert #Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals #Earnings First-Cut #fertilisers #Results
first published: Feb 5, 2021 11:22 am

