Chambal Fert Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 3,872.64 crore, up 1.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3,872.64 crore in December 2020 up 1.06% from Rs. 3,832.04 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 471.06 crore in December 2020 down 1.93% from Rs. 480.33 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 786.09 crore in December 2020 up 13.94% from Rs. 689.92 crore in December 2019.

Chambal Fert EPS has decreased to Rs. 11.32 in December 2020 from Rs. 11.54 in December 2019.

Chambal Fert shares closed at 262.55 on February 04, 2021 (NSE) and has given 68.57% returns over the last 6 months and 51.37% over the last 12 months.