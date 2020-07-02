Chaman Lal Seti Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 223.15 crore, up 0.91% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 223.15 crore in March 2020 up 0.91% from Rs. 221.15 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 20.56 crore in March 2020 up 563.62% from Rs. 3.10 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 30.77 crore in March 2020 up 240.75% from Rs. 9.03 crore in March 2019.

Chaman Lal Seti EPS has increased to Rs. 3.98 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.60 in March 2019.

Chaman Lal Seti shares closed at 57.80 on July 01, 2020 (BSE) and has given 21.68% returns over the last 6 months and 7.84% over the last 12 months.