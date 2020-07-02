App
Last Updated : Jul 02, 2020 10:26 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Chaman Lal Seti Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 223.15 crore, up 0.91% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Chaman Lal Setia Exports are:

Net Sales at Rs 223.15 crore in March 2020 up 0.91% from Rs. 221.15 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 20.56 crore in March 2020 up 563.62% from Rs. 3.10 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 30.77 crore in March 2020 up 240.75% from Rs. 9.03 crore in March 2019.

Chaman Lal Seti EPS has increased to Rs. 3.98 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.60 in March 2019.

Chaman Lal Seti shares closed at 57.80 on July 01, 2020 (BSE) and has given 21.68% returns over the last 6 months and 7.84% over the last 12 months.

Chaman Lal Setia Exports
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'20Dec'19Mar'19
Net Sales/Income from operations223.15191.23221.15
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations223.15191.23221.15
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials20.3628.5140.25
Purchase of Traded Goods130.73234.86111.57
Increase/Decrease in Stocks2.53-124.2316.08
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost3.402.272.92
Depreciation1.761.011.40
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses35.5431.1741.39
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax28.8217.647.53
Other Income0.196.010.11
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax29.0123.657.63
Interest1.511.582.79
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax27.5022.064.84
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax27.5022.064.84
Tax6.945.501.75
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities20.5616.563.10
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period20.5616.563.10
Equity Share Capital10.3510.3510.35
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS3.983.250.60
Diluted EPS3.983.250.60
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS3.983.250.60
Diluted EPS3.983.250.60
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Jul 2, 2020 09:55 am

tags #Chaman Lal Seti #Chaman Lal Setia Exports #Earnings First-Cut #Food Processing #Results

