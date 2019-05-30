Chaman Lal Seti Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 221.15 crore, up 9.55% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 221.15 crore in March 2019 up 9.55% from Rs. 201.86 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.10 crore in March 2019 down 63.65% from Rs. 8.52 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.03 crore in March 2019 down 38.86% from Rs. 14.77 crore in March 2018.

Chaman Lal Seti EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.60 in March 2019 from Rs. 1.64 in March 2018.

Chaman Lal Seti shares closed at 72.00 on May 29, 2019 (BSE) and has given -11.49% returns over the last 6 months and -42.24% over the last 12 months.