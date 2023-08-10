Chaman Lal Seti Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 263.35 crore, down 35.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 263.35 crore in June 2023 down 35.74% from Rs. 409.83 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 27.47 crore in June 2023 up 23.34% from Rs. 22.27 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 40.07 crore in June 2023 up 21.42% from Rs. 33.00 crore in June 2022.

Chaman Lal Seti EPS has increased to Rs. 5.31 in June 2023 from Rs. 4.30 in June 2022.

Chaman Lal Seti shares closed at 203.65 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 37.60% returns over the last 6 months and 99.07% over the last 12 months.