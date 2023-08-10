English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Chaman Lal Seti Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 263.35 crore, down 35.74% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2023 / 11:42 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Chaman Lal Setia Exports are:

    Net Sales at Rs 263.35 crore in June 2023 down 35.74% from Rs. 409.83 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 27.47 crore in June 2023 up 23.34% from Rs. 22.27 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 40.07 crore in June 2023 up 21.42% from Rs. 33.00 crore in June 2022.

    Chaman Lal Seti EPS has increased to Rs. 5.31 in June 2023 from Rs. 4.30 in June 2022.

    Chaman Lal Seti shares closed at 203.65 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 37.60% returns over the last 6 months and 99.07% over the last 12 months.

    Chaman Lal Setia Exports
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations263.35357.17409.83
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations263.35357.17409.83
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials48.0181.9632.22
    Purchase of Traded Goods31.64225.78131.70
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks117.17-15.00144.12
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.855.373.13
    Depreciation1.472.321.19
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses24.0210.5465.74
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax37.1946.2131.74
    Other Income1.416.750.08
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax38.6052.9631.81
    Interest1.792.781.23
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax36.8150.1830.58
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax36.8150.1830.58
    Tax9.3412.448.31
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities27.4737.7422.27
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period27.4737.7422.27
    Equity Share Capital10.3510.3510.35
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.317.334.30
    Diluted EPS5.317.334.30
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.317.334.30
    Diluted EPS5.317.334.30
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Chaman Lal Seti #Chaman Lal Setia Exports #Earnings First-Cut #Food Processing #Results
    first published: Aug 10, 2023 11:33 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!