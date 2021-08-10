Chaman Lal Seti Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 236.78 crore, down 2.93% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 236.78 crore in June 2021 down 2.93% from Rs. 243.92 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.91 crore in June 2021 down 32.34% from Rs. 25.00 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.98 crore in June 2021 down 30.53% from Rs. 35.96 crore in June 2020.

Chaman Lal Seti EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.27 in June 2021 from Rs. 4.84 in June 2020.

Chaman Lal Seti shares closed at 125.90 on August 09, 2021 (NSE)