Chaman Lal Seti Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 353.89 crore, up 61.67% Y-o-Y

Feb 07, 2023 / 08:36 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Chaman Lal Setia Exports are:

Net Sales at Rs 353.89 crore in December 2022 up 61.67% from Rs. 218.89 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 37.46 crore in December 2022 up 134.43% from Rs. 15.98 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 53.38 crore in December 2022 up 119.58% from Rs. 24.31 crore in December 2021.

Chaman Lal Setia Exports
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 353.89 266.46 218.89
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 353.89 266.46 218.89
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 37.71 3.11 31.12
Purchase of Traded Goods 453.68 146.13 305.20
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -228.63 45.58 -184.83
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 3.19 3.35 3.05
Depreciation 1.31 1.06 1.09
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 36.59 42.21 42.01
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 50.04 25.02 21.26
Other Income 2.02 2.63 1.96
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 52.07 27.65 23.22
Interest 1.93 1.34 1.79
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 50.13 26.31 21.43
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 50.13 26.31 21.43
Tax 12.67 6.11 5.45
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 37.46 20.20 15.98
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 37.46 20.20 15.98
Equity Share Capital 10.35 10.35 10.35
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.23 3.90 3.09
Diluted EPS 7.23 3.90 3.09
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.23 3.90 3.09
Diluted EPS 7.23 3.90 3.09
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited