Chaman Lal Seti Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 182.79 crore, down 9.88% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 182.79 crore in December 2018 down 9.88% from Rs. 202.83 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.39 crore in December 2018 up 6.04% from Rs. 13.57 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 25.19 crore in December 2018 up 8.86% from Rs. 23.14 crore in December 2017.

Chaman Lal Seti EPS has increased to Rs. 2.78 in December 2018 from Rs. 2.59 in December 2017.

Chaman Lal Seti shares closed at 70.20 on February 06, 2019 (BSE) and has given -33.80% returns over the last 6 months and -53.56% over the last 12 months.