Chamak Holdings Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 6.22 crore, down 75.33% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Chamak Holdings are:
Net Sales at Rs 6.22 crore in March 2019 down 75.33% from Rs. 25.21 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.24 crore in March 2019 up 36.71% from Rs. 1.96 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.62 crore in March 2019 up 63.95% from Rs. 1.72 crore in March 2018.
Chamak Holdings shares closed at 12.50 on August 16, 2016 (BSE)
|
|Chamak Holdings
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|6.22
|19.42
|25.21
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|6.22
|19.42
|25.21
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|6.61
|15.60
|24.53
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|2.97
|-0.07
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.04
|0.05
|0.04
|Depreciation
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.53
|-0.12
|0.36
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.98
|0.91
|0.34
|Other Income
|0.35
|0.10
|-2.07
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.63
|1.01
|-1.73
|Interest
|0.06
|0.12
|-0.24
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.69
|0.89
|-1.49
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|-1.10
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.69
|0.89
|-2.59
|Tax
|0.55
|0.00
|-0.63
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.24
|0.90
|-1.96
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.24
|0.90
|-1.96
|Equity Share Capital
|3.25
|3.25
|3.25
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.38
|0.02
|-0.82
|Diluted EPS
|-0.38
|0.02
|-0.82
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.38
|0.02
|-0.82
|Diluted EPS
|-0.38
|0.02
|-0.82
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited