Chamak Holdings Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 6.22 crore, down 75.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.22 crore in March 2019 down 75.33% from Rs. 25.21 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.24 crore in March 2019 up 36.71% from Rs. 1.96 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.62 crore in March 2019 up 63.95% from Rs. 1.72 crore in March 2018.

Chamak Holdings shares closed at 12.50 on August 16, 2016 (BSE)