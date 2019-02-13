Chamak Holdings Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 19.42 crore, up 161.39% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 19.42 crore in December 2018 up 161.39% from Rs. 7.43 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.90 crore in December 2018 down 49.26% from Rs. 1.77 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.02 crore in December 2018 down 60.92% from Rs. 2.61 crore in December 2017.

Chamak Holdings EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.02 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.76 in December 2017.

Chamak Holdings shares closed at 12.50 on August 16, 2016 (BSE)